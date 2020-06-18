A day after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court revoked the detention of senior National Conference (NC) leader Ali Mohammad Sagar, J&K government on Thursday, June 18 quashed the Public Safety Act (PSA) detention of Naeem Akhtar, senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister.

According to reports , another National Conference leader Hilal Lone, is also being set free on today, June 18. Naeem and Sagar were taken into detention on August 5 last year when article 370 was abrogated and the state was divided into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) order against three politicians, Shah Faesal, Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal had formed the J&K People's Movement, while Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor are two senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

Former chief minister and chief of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention in the high security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar where she also resided as the chief minister of the state.