The 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra, being held after a gap of two years, is scheduled to commence on June 30 with exemplary arrangements put in place by Union Territory Government.

According to the official spokesman of the UT administration, the government is committed to providing the best facilities for Yatris. Improvements have been made in the arrangements as compared to previous years. All necessary facilities, including traffic management, health, communication, and water sanitation are in place.

J&K Government has accorded top priority to provide quality healthcare to the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

Coordinated health care is made available to the Yatris by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Health Department, the security forces, and various NGOs.

Mock drill conducted for coming Yatra

To assess the overall preparedness and response measures taken at critical sites to deal with any untoward incident during the upcoming Amarnath yatra, a mock drill was conducted by the Department of Disaster Management in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and District Disaster Management Authorities and all the concerned government and private agencies from Sonamarg to Amarnath Cave at Baltal base camp.

RFIDs is compulsory for this year's Yatra

Notably, to ensure the safety of Yatris, RFIDs have been made compulsory in this year's yatra to help in real-time monitoring of pilgrims by tracking their enroute to the cave shrine. J&K Government has ensured that the experience of Yatris on pilgrimage to the holy cave should be pleasant.

Directions have been passed to ensure that all pilgrims have a swift passage at the checkpoints and no Yatri should have to wait for more than 30 minutes while going into the base camps, an official said.

LG Manoj Sinha already launched an online helicopter booking portal

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) chairperson, Manoj Sinha has recently launched an online helicopter booking portal for the Amarnath Yatris.

For the first time, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the holy yatra in a single day. It was a long pending endeavour of the government to introduce the chopper services for pilgrims from Srinagar. "Devotees can log on to the Shrine Board's website (http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com) to book a chopper," he said.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor also visited Baltal and Pahalgam to review the preparedness and response mechanism of all the stakeholder departments and conducted an on-site inspection of facilities on both Yatra routes.

He also Inaugurated a 70-bedded fully-equipped DRDO hospital for quality healthcare services for Yatris.