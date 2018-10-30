An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Tuesday in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The terrorists opened fire on security forces during a search and cordon operation launched at Chaanketaar area in the district following information about the presence of militants there.

According to reports, militants opened fire on the security forces triggering an encounter. No casualty has been reported yet.

A team of 42RR, SOG and 180 BN CRPF had jointly launched cordon and search operation in the area. Two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area.

"Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Chaanketaar village of Pulwama's Tral. J&K Police said terrorists fired on searching party during a cordon & search operation in the area," reported news agency ANI.

On Monday, five Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel had sustained injuries after suspected militants opened fire on their vehicle at Panthachowk in the outskirts of Srinagar.

The Valley has been on a boil since last week with the Kulgam civilian killing triggering unrest and shutdown as well as the killing of top militant commanders.