Six suspected Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including HM's deputy chief Waseem Wagay alias Saifullah, have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The encounter started late on Saturday when the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) over a tip-off.

The slain militants are reportedly the top commanders associated with HM and LeT, including former outfit's district commander Abbas, who was involved in the killing of Lt. Omar Fayaz, advocate Imtiaz Ahmad Khan and four Personal Security Officers of Shopian Deputy Superintendent.

Earlier this week, four militants were also killed by the security forces in Shopian.

Militants had also kidnapped and killed a Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police in Shopian, Basharat Ahmad Wagay, and released a video where Basharat was seen confessing to informing the security forces about the presence of militants and getting them killed for getting a promotion in the department.