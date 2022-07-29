To ensure the availability of doctors in the remotest and far-flung areas of the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered the cancellation of all attachments of doctors and paramedical staff.

Order to cancel attachments of medical and paramedical staff has been issued after authorities received reports that many influential doctors have management attachments within the limit of cities. These doctors have been posted in rural areas but they managed attachments.

As per a circular issued by Principal Secretary to the government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, heads of departments have been directed to submit compliance report by Ist August 2022.

"With a view to ensure better health care facilities to the general public and to restore the healthcare facilities in the rural areas, all the attachment of Doctors/Paramedics which have been made by all the Head of the Departments including Chief Medical Officers, ADMOS and Block Medical Officers or any other officer at their own level from time to time are hereby cancelled with immediate effect and they shall report back to their original place of postings," reads the circular.

"The concerned Head of the Departments (HoDs) are directed to submit a compliance report in this regard latest by 1st August 2022, without any fail. Besides, all the concerned DDOS are also directed not to draw the salary of any doctors/paramedics attached in their jurisdiction, henceforth", the circular reads.

Doctors and paramedical staff members to perform duty at the place of postings

Sources said that most of the health centres in the rural areas are confronting with a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff. While there is a shortage of staff in rural areas, health centres in the city and adjoining localities are over-staffed. Many influential doctors have managed attachment in the cities.

Official sources said that after the issuance of the circular, all attached doctors and paramedical staff members have to perform duties at their place of posting.

Earlier J&K Government sacked 112 "missing" doctors

Jammu and Kashmir Government on June 19 has terminated 112 "missing" doctors from services for their "unauthorized absence" from duty.

Instead of performing their duties at their place of postings, these doctors were "missing" and they neither responded to official notices served to them from time to time nor joined their duty.

Before issuing orders of termination, these doctors were served notices and provided the opportunity to resume their duties but they failed to respond to authorities' notices.