Terrorists on Friday shot at and injured a candidate for the District Development Council (DDC) election in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said Anees ul Islam Ganaie was shot at by the terrorists in Kokernag, Anantnag district.

Apni Party candidate Anees ul-Islam was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The attack occurred on a day when the third phase of the DDC elections are underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that Islam had recently joined the Apni Party and was contesting from Sagam Kokernag.

'Apni Party candidate rushed to the hospital and is said to be stable'

Police said an Apni Party candidate was fired upon by terrorists in Sagam area of Kokernag. "Terrorists fired upon a man identified as Anees Ul Islam of Sagam. He has received a bullet wound in his hand. He was rushed to the hospital and is said to be stable," sources said.

Polling is underway for 33 DDC seats including 16 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division on Friday.

(to be updated)