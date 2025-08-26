Amid allegations by opposition parties that a "recruitment mafia" is thriving in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Crime Branch of J&K Police has booked a doctor, a government teacher, and a female fraudster for duping unsuspecting individuals under the pretext of providing government jobs.

Interestingly, both the doctor and the government teacher are already notorious for fraud, with multiple cases of cheating registered against them. The government teacher in question is currently under suspension and was previously jailed for similar offences.

According to a Crime Branch spokesperson, four separate FIRs have been registered against a doctor, a bank manager, a government teacher, a female fraudster, and others for job scams and financial frauds amounting to Rs 2.62 crore.

Doctor Booked for Duping Aspirants of MBBS Seat, Bank Job

An FIR has been registered against Dr. Liyaqat Ali, a Government Dental Surgeon (then posted at Vijaypur), son of Mohammad Shareef Khan, resident of H.No. 116, Gujjar Nagar, Jammu. The complaint was filed by Des Raj of Ramgarh, Samba district, who alleged that the doctor duped him of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of securing an MBBS seat for his son and a job in J&K Bank for his nephew.

Dr. Liyaqat is described as a notorious fraudster, with this being the third case of fraud registered against him.

Government Teacher with Criminal Record Faces New FIR

A fresh FIR has also been registered against Jameel Anjum Mir, a government teacher and son of Nasir Ahmed, resident of Narayana Mohallah (Ustad Mohallah), Jammu. The complaint, filed by Sobia Malik, wife of Abdul Kabir Bhat of Ward No. 1, Batote, district Ramban, states that the accused duped her of Rs 15 lakh and 45 tolas of gold (worth approximately Rs 44.10 lakh), totaling ₹59.10 lakh, under the false promise of securing her a government job as a professor or lecturer in the Education Department.

The Crime Branch revealed that Jameel Anjum is a history-sheeter, currently under suspension and lodged in jail in connection with another case. A total of 12 cases are registered against him.

Female Fraudster and Accomplice Duped Nine Victims

In another case, an FIR has been registered based on two written complaints from nine victims against a notorious female fraudster from Ramgarh, Samba, and her accomplice Daleep Singh, son of Dayal Singh, resident of Gurha Brahmana, Bantalab, Jammu, along with others. The accused allegedly duped the complainants of Rs 1.27 crore on the pretext of providing government jobs. This is the second case registered against the accused in connection with a job scam.

Grameen Bank Manager Accused of ₹55 Lakh Misappropriation

A separate FIR has been lodged against Amit Dogra, Bank Manager of J&K Grameen Bank, son of L.R. Dogra, resident of Dogra Niwas, Lane No. 2, Bandhu Rakh, Jammu. The complaint, filed by Sanjeev Kumar, Chief of Audit, Inspection, and Vigilance, alleges that during Amit Dogra's tenure as Branch Head at Rajouri and Simbal Morh, he misused his official position and, in connivance with others, misappropriated Rs 55 lakh by disbursing funds for business units that neither existed nor were established.

Investigations Underway

Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime), Jammu, Benam Tosh, confirmed that four FIRs — FIR Nos. 51/2025, 52/2025, 53/2025, and 54/2025 — have been registered at Police Station Crime Branch (EOW), Jammu, following preliminary verification and detailed scrutiny of the complaints. In-depth investigations are underway.