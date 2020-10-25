With 577 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the total tally in Jammu and Kashmir crossed 91,000 mark.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said that with 577 people tested positive on Saturday, the total number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 91,329 of which 82,219 have recovered completely.

Out of 577 new cases, 213 were reported from Jammu division and 364 from Kashmir division. 733 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday after recovery.

The death toll in the Union Territory reached 1,430 with six more patients succumbing to virus. The number of active cases in the Union Territory are 7,680 out of which 2,447 are from Jammu division and 5,233 are from Kashmir division.