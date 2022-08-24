A Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police, absconding after killing his pregnant wife with an axe, was arrested on Wednesday from the house of his relative.

After committing the heinous crime of killing his wife and cruelly chopping her body with an axe in the Dharalta area of tehsil Billawar in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, the cop managed to escape from the scene.

SPO was identified as Mohan Lal who was posted in District Police Lines Kathua and a resident of Dharalta tehsil Billawar attacked and killed his pregnant wife, a mother of two daughters, with a sharp-edged weapon at his residence and later escaped from the spot.

Sources said that the accused was arrested on Wednesday morning from the remotest village of Billawar tehsil.

After a protest by locals along with family members of the victim, the Kathua Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the gruesome murder.

Enraged villagers cremated the victim's body on the premises of her in-laws' house.

Enraged over the incident, the family members of the woman reached her in-laws' house and set on fire items kept inside the house. Police and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot and handled the situation. At the same time, after the post-mortem, the relatives cremated the deceased Asha Devi on the premise of her in-laws' house.

The parents of the accused were already taken into custody by the police after the incident.

According to the family members of the victim, there was a feud between husband and wife, and Mohan Lal killed his wife, who was washing clothes in the house when the accused attacked her with an axe. After getting information about the incident, family members of the deceased along with locals reached Dharalta village.

Enraged people vandalized the house of the accused and set it on fire. Police and paramilitary force personnel brought the situation under control.

Devraj, the father of the deceased, has demanded the harshest punishment for the murderer of his 32-year-old daughter, Asha Devi. He told that his son-in-law Mohan Lal, who was posted in the police for many years, regularly beat up his daughter.