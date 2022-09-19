Following the footsteps of some state units, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee also passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as the president.

The resolution was passed in a meeting of the newly elected delegates of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). The delegates unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as the next President.

The resolution was moved by Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani held in a meeting in the presence of AICC in-charge J&K Rajni Patil, and Ranjit Ranjan. The resolution was seconded by working president Raman Bhalla and passed unanimously by the raising of hands.

170 out of 172 delegates of Jammu province attended today's meeting.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar units already passed similar resolutions

After Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Tamil Nadu and Bihar units of the Congress have also passed resolutions that Rahul Gandhi should again become the President of the party. The resolution was passed in a TNCC General Council Meeting held earlier on Monday.

First of all, it was the Rajasthan unit which has passed a resolution to urge Rahul Gandhi to shoulder responsibility as President of the party.

Earlier on Saturday, the Rajasthan Congress passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's president. A day after, on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh unit of the party too followed suit.

Election of Congress president to be held on October 17

The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22. Nominations for the post of Congress president can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The last day of filing the nomination is September 30, 2022, and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) had decided that the election for the Congress president post will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be done on October 19.

Azad under attack for ditching the party

AICC in-charge J&K Rajni Patil in her address launched a scathing attack on Ghulam Nabi Azad for ditching the party after enjoying all important positions in the party for fifty years.

She said that the party will emerge stronger in the days to come in Jammu and Kashmir as new leadership shall emerge. Ranjit Ranjan in her address advised the partymen to strengthen the Congress party taking a jibe at Azad, that he has become "Ghulam" after fifty years. She said that Rahul Gandhi has attracted unexpected responses during his "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Vikar Rasool Wani expressed confidence that the party will emerge stronger despite defections by some opportunists in the party, who enjoyed all powers. He asked the young and loyal party leaders and workers to come forward to lead the party.