Burglars looted a State Bank of India ATM and six shops overnight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police sources said: "Unidentified burglars broke up the SBI ATM during the night. Details about the cash contained in the ATM are being ascertained.

"Six shops, three at Gole Chakri market area, one near Batho Chowk and two in old bus stand area were also broken open and looted during the night.

"Investigation has been started after an FIR was registered in these incidents. The details about goods looted during burglary in these shops are being collected."

(Developing story)