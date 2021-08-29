Fulfilling the long pending demand of the sportspersons of Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir government is going to bring a comprehensive 'Sports Policy' soon to revamp the existing system.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is president of the J&K Sports Council, has given directions to the officers in this regard. The policy is to be prepared under the guidance and vision of the Lieutenant Governor.

As per reports, the J&K government has started working on the 'Sports Policy' and has also engaged many stakeholders to give it a final shape, thus benefiting all outstanding and excellent sportspersons across Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking a cue from the sports-friendly policies of neighbouring Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, the J&K has decided to incorporate provisions of these states in the proposed 'Sports Policy' to encourage sportspersons.

Government jobs for medal winners

Sources said that national and international level medal winners will be given prominent posts in the government departments as per the guidelines and criteria framed in the policy, which is already under process. Under SRO 349, outstanding sports persons as per categorization will also get jobs in government departments.

In the proposed Sports Policy, the focus will be on facilities, infrastructure, promotion of sports at block, Panchayat levels, incentives, jobs, special rewards for outstanding players, centres of excellence, boosting rural sports, talent hunt programmes, rewards for coaches, trainers, etc. The Centre has already sanctioned Rs 200-crore for sports infrastructure in J&K

Lt Governor has recently observed that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir has immense sports potential with many players from the UT representing the country in different sports. "J&K is witnessing a new revolution in Sports Sector. The UT is equally equipped like other states of India and is ready to produce world-class sportspersons," he added.

The Union Government has already sanctioned Rs 200-crore under the Prime Minister's Development Package for upgradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field in J&K. The package, which was aimed at boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities, and providing professional coaches, has brought a revolution in the sports sector of J&K.

'Sports Policy' - a long pending demand of sportspersons

The 'Sports Policy' is one of the much-awaited demands of the sportspersons. Sportspersons hope that it will boost the sports culture and encourage players with the clauses under consideration.

To increase the presence of youth engagement at the Panchayat level, Lieutenant Governor has already directed establishing youth clubs in every Panchayat across Jammu and Kashmir for constructive activities and addressing all the concerns of the young generation.

In the first phase 22,500 youth from 4,290 Panchayats to be engaged in the youth clubs, with the Government incurring expenditure to the tune of Rs12 crores for this initiative. These youth clubs to be the nerve centers for all youth programs; community involvement, sports, and cultural activities.