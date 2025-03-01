National General Secretary (Organization) of the BJP, B L Santhosh, asked party legislators to do proper homework before taking part in any debate during the forthcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the training programme for the newly elected MLAs of the party from Jammu and Kashmir at the holy town of Katra in Reasi district, Santhosh emphasised the importance of playing the role of an effective and aggressive opposition to expose the failures of the Omar Abdullah government in the Assembly.

He said that elected representatives have greater responsibility, and they must highlight people's issues in the Assembly while adhering to the party's guidelines.

Highlighting the importance of such workshops, Santhosh said these drills further strengthen the resolve of legislators to serve their purpose with dedication.

He added that the various sessions covered during the training programme would help the MLAs improve their public skills and guide them in maintaining regular contact with party activists and the public. This, he said, would help them fulfill their broader purpose of being elected to the House of esteemed importance.

Santhosh urged the MLAs to deal proactively with the public and their issues. He also asked them to dedicate themselves to resolving public grievances while encouraging them to always uphold the principle of 'nation first' in every approach.

To ensure the active participation of party MLAs in the forthcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the BJP is organizing a two-day 'Vidhayak Prashikshan Shivir' at the holy town of Katra to devise strategies.

The General Secretary (Organization), along with Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary and Prabhari J&K BJP, Sat Sharma, President J&K BJP, Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha), and Er Ghulam Ali Khatana, MP (Rajya Sabha), inaugurated the training workshop for BJP MLAs.

Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organization) J&K BJP, and Amit Malviya, National IT & Social Media Head BJP, were also present at the training workshop, which was attended by all BJP MLAs.

Chugh Highlights Achievements After Abrogation of Article 370

Tarun Chugh discussed the historical perspective of socio-political developments and the subsequent conditions in Jammu & Kashmir. He highlighted the continuous damage caused to the erstwhile state of J&K by certain political parties under the garb of Article 370.

He also spoke about the developmental changes in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi Government.

BJP J&K President Sat Sharma said that, through relentless public service by dedicated BJP activists, the party has emerged as the largest political party in the world.

The first budget session of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government is commencing on Monday.