A BJP leader, Meraj-ud-Din Malla, Vice-President of Watergam Municipal Committee in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly abducted on Wednesday by unidentified persons, police sources said.

The sources said after the abduction was reported this morning, a massive manhunt has been launched to trace Malla.

The incident comes just days after terrorists killed BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father and brother in Bandipora district. Police have launched a search operation in the area: BJP Spokesperson, Kashmir.

