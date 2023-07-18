https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/779569/officers-jk-face-action-releasing-salaries-employees.jpg IBTimes IN

Amid reports that successive political governments have appointed thousands of undeserving youth, especially workers of different political parties through the backdoor in different government departments, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered the constitution of a panel for verification of service records of the employees registered on JKHRMS whose initial appointment orders are not available.

In a significant move, the Jammu & Kashmir Government on Monday constituted a high-level committee to scrutinize/ verify service records of the employees whose initial appointment orders are not available.

IANS

An order issued by the J&K Government states that the committee headed by Principal Secretary Finance Department shall scrutinize/verify the entries recorded in the service books of such employees whose initial appointment orders are not forthcoming/available with reference to the other near analogous/supporting/ancillary record, which may be available with the departments and/or their subordinate offices to establish the genuineness/veracity of the said service record.

Headed by Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Chairman Department, the five-member committee has been tasked to scrutinize and verify the entries recorded in the service books of such employees whose initial appointment orders are not forthcoming and available concerning the other near analogous, supporting, or ancillary record, which may be available with the Departments and/or their subordinate offices to establish the genuineness and veracity of the service record.

Employees appointed through backdoor likely to face action

"The Committee shall prioritize the examination of cases of the employees, who may have retired on superannuation in the intervening period," reads the government order which was issued by Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma.

"The Committee shall, after establishing the genuineness/ veracity of the records of the aforesaid employees, make appropriate recommendations to the concerned Administrative Departments for release of salaries in favor of these employees," the government said, adding, "The Committee shall, after seeking inputs from the concerned Administrative Departments, make specific recommendations to General Administration Department within one month of the issuance of this order in respect of the cases where the genuineness of service records could not be established beyond reasonable doubt."

The other members of the Committee include the Director General, Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Member Department, Representative of General Administration Member Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Representative of ARI & Trainings Department Member (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and Representative of Department of Law, Justice & Member Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary).