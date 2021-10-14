The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday achieved the milestone of 100% coverage of the first dose Covid vaccine for the age group above 18 years old across all twenty districts.

As per the government figures, an estimated population of 93,03,842 was covered during the vaccination drives which was seen as a hard task keeping in view the topography of Jammu and Kashmir. The vaccinators left no stone unturned till they vaccinated the last eligible soul.

Keeping with the pace of vaccination, the government has administered 82,229 doses of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours across the UT.

As per government data, around 13,494,675 doses have been administered with the COVID vaccine here till Thursday evening.

J&K celebrates 100% 1st dose 18+ Vaccination achievement. More than 93lakh population vaccinated. ACS H&ME & DG FW congratulates entire H&FW Officials and District admin. for achieving this milestone.

Health Department celebrates 'vaccination success'

After achieving a milestone in the ongoing vaccination drive, Health Department on Thursday celebrated this success in different areas across the UT.

At Shopian Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar on the occasion said that the health functionaries Shopian including doctors, Ashas, Supervisors, and other workers who worked with dedication and tirelessly during the pandemic and thereby succeeded in achieving 100 percent target of COVID vaccination in the district in the age groups of above 44 years and above 18 years.

J&K sets an example of the door to door vaccination

Launched in June, the J&K government's door-to-door vaccination drive has yielded encouraging results. Many districts of J&K have achieved the target of 100 vaccination in the age group of 45 years and above.

Mobile teams of health department reached even remotest and inaccessible areas to ensure 100 percent vaccination of the people.

J&K's Weyan becomes the first village in India to vaccinate all above 18 years of age

A remote hamlet in the Bandipora district of J&K has become the first village in India to vaccinate all of its adult population. With the strenuous efforts of health workers, Weyhan shot to national fame by vaccinating all above the age of 18 years. The village is located only 28 km away from Bandipora district headquarters, but a distance of 18 km has to be covered by foot as there is no motorable road.

There is no internet access in the village. So, the residents couldn't get appointments for vaccination like the way people in urban areas do.