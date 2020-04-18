JJ Abrams will surely be busy the coming months, maybe even years as he heads for some truly heavy projects for HBO.

Reportedly, the Star Wars: The Force Awakens director has been roped into making three TV shows for HBO Max, including a prequel series to The Shining and a take on DC's Justice League Dark.

It would be fun to see JJ Abrams immerse himself in the supernatural genre, all his new projects come under the horror and supernatural umbrella.

And he will be tackling a series by horror master himself, Stephen King. Apparently, Overlook has been billed as "a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King's masterpiece The Shining. Overlook explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Overlook will be a 10-episode drama written by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown, who worked on Hulu's King-inspired series Castle Rock.

But that's not all Abrams will also be developing a popular DC property as well, he will be bringing to life a series based on characters from the Justice League Dark universe, the details of which will be revealed at a later date.

The JLD is a spin on the regular Justice League. Justice League Dark deals with supernatural threats and features characters like John Constantine, who was famously portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the character's feature film debut.

There is also another show called Duster that takes place in the 1970s Southwest and is about "a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate whose life goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."

As of now, Abrams is set to executive-produce all three but that doesn't mean he might not just don the director's cap for these shows as well.