Following the success of JioPhone in India, Reliance Jio launched a successor with upgraded features and a revamped design. The new handset, JioPhone 2, was unveiled at the company's 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Thursday, July 5.

JioPhone's popularity grew mainly for its effectively free cost, but the JioPhone 2 doesn't follow the same strategy. Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone at Rs 2,999 and said the device will be available across India, starting August 15.

For the price, JioPhone 2 offers a 2.4-inch display with a QWERTY keypad and a 4-way navigation pad. It comes with a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3 VGA front camera. Like its predecessor, JioPhone 2 also runs KaiOS out-of-the-box, has a 2,000mAh battery and supports 4G VoLTE, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.

JioPhone 2 offers support for dual SIM cards and can leverage voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) feature. It has a 512MB RAM and boasts 4GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD cards.

Other features include access to JioApps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV and more. It also supports Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube, all of which will soon be available to the original JioPhone as well.

But the question is whether JioPhone 2, being a feature phone, is worth Rs 2,999. To put things into perspective, here are a few affordable options for 4G smartphone buyers in India who weren't impressed by JioPhone 2.

Price: Rs 2,999

Display: 4.5-inch WVGA display

Camera: 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832

RAM: 1GB

ROM: 8GB (expandable up to 32GB)

Battery: 1,800mAh

Price: Rs 2,890

Micromax

Display: 4-inch WVGA display

Camera: 2MP rear camera, 0.3 VGA front camera

CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832

RAM: 512MB

ROM: 4GB (expandable up to 32GB)

Battery: 1,300mAh

Price: Rs 2,715

Display: 4-inch WVGA display

Camera: 2MP rear camera, 0.3 VGA front camera

CPU: MediaTek processor

RAM: 1GB

ROM: 8GB (expandable up to 32GB)

Battery: 1,400mAh

Price: Rs 2,748

Display: 5-inch HD IPS display

Camera: 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

CPU: Quad-core processor

RAM: 512MB

ROM: 4GB

Battery: 2,500mAh

Price: Rs 2,799

Display: 4-inch WVGA display

Camera: 2MP rear camera, 0.3 VGA front camera

CPU: 1.1GHz Cortex-A53 quad-core processor

RAM: 1GB

ROM: 8GB (expandable up to 128GB)

Battery: 1,400mAh