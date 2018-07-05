Following the success of JioPhone in India, Reliance Jio launched a successor with upgraded features and a revamped design. The new handset, JioPhone 2, was unveiled at the company's 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Thursday, July 5.
JioPhone's popularity grew mainly for its effectively free cost, but the JioPhone 2 doesn't follow the same strategy. Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone at Rs 2,999 and said the device will be available across India, starting August 15.
For the price, JioPhone 2 offers a 2.4-inch display with a QWERTY keypad and a 4-way navigation pad. It comes with a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3 VGA front camera. Like its predecessor, JioPhone 2 also runs KaiOS out-of-the-box, has a 2,000mAh battery and supports 4G VoLTE, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.
JioPhone 2 offers support for dual SIM cards and can leverage voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) feature. It has a 512MB RAM and boasts 4GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD cards.
Other features include access to JioApps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV and more. It also supports Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube, all of which will soon be available to the original JioPhone as well.
But the question is whether JioPhone 2, being a feature phone, is worth Rs 2,999. To put things into perspective, here are a few affordable options for 4G smartphone buyers in India who weren't impressed by JioPhone 2.
Micromax Vdeo 2
Price: Rs 2,999
Display: 4.5-inch WVGA display
Camera: 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera
CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832
RAM: 1GB
ROM: 8GB (expandable up to 32GB)
Battery: 1,800mAh
Micromax Bharat 2
Price: Rs 2,890
Display: 4-inch WVGA display
Camera: 2MP rear camera, 0.3 VGA front camera
CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832
RAM: 512MB
ROM: 4GB (expandable up to 32GB)
Battery: 1,300mAh
Karbonn A40 Indian
Price: Rs 2,715
Display: 4-inch WVGA display
Camera: 2MP rear camera, 0.3 VGA front camera
CPU: MediaTek processor
RAM: 1GB
ROM: 8GB (expandable up to 32GB)
Battery: 1,400mAh
Swipe Konnect 5.1 Eco
Price: Rs 2,748
Display: 5-inch HD IPS display
Camera: 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera
CPU: Quad-core processor
RAM: 512MB
ROM: 4GB
Battery: 2,500mAh
Intex Aqua Lion N1
Price: Rs 2,799
Display: 4-inch WVGA display
Camera: 2MP rear camera, 0.3 VGA front camera
CPU: 1.1GHz Cortex-A53 quad-core processor
RAM: 1GB
ROM: 8GB (expandable up to 128GB)
Battery: 1,400mAh