Jio unveils key enhancements to Jio Gemini AI for all Unlimited 5G users

Jio on Wednesday announced significant enhancements to its Jio Gemini offer proposition with the rollout of Google Gemini 3 as part of the Jio Gemini Pro Plan, available free for 18 months to all Jio Unlimited 5G customers.

This upgrade, available from Wednesday, marks two major changes — the shift from a youth-only offer to all eligible Unlimited 5G user base, and the inclusion of Google's newest Gemini 3 model

With this expansion, every eligible Jio Unlimited 5G user can enjoy 18 months of the Gemini Pro Plan, valued at Rs 35,100, absolutely free, reinforcing Jio's commitment to democratising advanced AI access for every Indian.

Among the key highlights are Gemini Pro Plan (worth Rs 35,100) free for 18 months for Jio Unlimited 5G users; upgrade to Google's newest Gemini 3 model; instant activation on MyJio via the "Claim Now" banner.

Earlier, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said that it been an exciting 7 days of Gemini shipping.

"We're shipping Gemini at the scale of Google. That includes Gemini 3 in AI Mode in Search with more complex reasoning and new dynamic experiences. This is the first time we are shipping Gemini in Search on day one. Gemini 3 is also coming today to the Gemini app, to developers in AI Studio and Vertex AI, and in our new agentic development platform, Google Antigravity," he informed in a blog post.

"It can then propose actions like drafting your replies or archiving emails, all using deeper integrations with Google apps. Available on the web for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US," he added.

You can give Gemini 3 anything (images, pdfs, scribbles, etc) and it will create whatever you like: an image becomes a board game, a napkin sketch transformed into a full website, a diagram could turn into an interactive lesson, informed Pichai in an X post.

(With inputs from IANS)