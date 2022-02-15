Yet again, Jio makes a move on Valentine's Day. This time inviting the competition network users to port out and join the Jio family of over 421 million users.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Jio -- the largest telecom operator in the country wished its users and also leveraged this opportunity to reach out to users of its fellow competitors with a flirtatious pick-up line asking -- "Can we have your number".

They say -- Everything is fair in Love & War, and this tweet is an open invitation to Airtel and Vi users to join Jio.

This tweet also takes forward the trend that Jio has set over the years where it takes a subtle dig at competitor networks wishing them Happy Valentine's Day.

Love and war...

In 2017, Jio spread love, right in the midst of telecom war.

In 2018, Jio reminded competition networks that it is the preferred choice for SIM slot 1.

In 2019, Jio sent out a message that Jio is One True Love of the country.

This year too, Jio found an innovative, never seen before way to acquire customers through social media. This certainly caught people's eye and made its way to their hearts.