Harry and Lloyd sure have each other's backs. Even after all these years. Jim Carrey's book, Memoirs and Misinformation is being turned into an audiobook. And an old friend is helping.

Reportedly, Jeff Daniels will narrate the audiobook of his Dumb and Dumber costar's upcoming novel, which will be available July 7. Carrey announced the news on Twitter. And in true Carrey form, he did so with a short, unnerving excerpt from the audiobook, with Daniels' dulcet tones describing an obvious stand-in for a certain U.S. president.

And this character apparently keeps and abuses "a whole floor of prostitutes" in a hotel penthouse suite. "Buckle up. In a good way," Daniels wrote in a response to the tweet.

Memoirs and Misinformation, is co-written by Carrey with Dana Vachon, and it has been described as a "semi-autobiographical novel" that follows the actor as he strives to escape a spiral of "emptiness and ennui." But that's not all, the novel also involves Nicolas Cage and Charlie Kaufman. A jim Carrey adventure with Jeff Daniels and Nicolas Cage? Sign us up please.

"Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon have fashioned a story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure, our 'one big soul,' Canada, and a cataclysmic ending of the world — apocalypses within and without," a synopsis reads.

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels worked together on Dumb and Dumber way back in 1994. The duo re-united for a sequel many years later in 2014. You can check out the post here: