Nick Jonas Brothers enthralled the audiences with his performance at the Lollapalooza Fest in Mumbai on Saturday. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas sang Maan Meri Jaan with King. Apart from that he also sang other popular hits.

Dressed casually in a floral cotton shirt and beige pants, Nick Jonas enthralled the audience with his performances.

In another clip from Jonas Brothers can be heard cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas performs on the stage. Nick Jonas also thanked the fans for greeting him as jiju.

Addressing the audience during the concert, Nick said, "This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn't count," alluding to the elaborate pre-wedding ceremony held before his marriage to Priyanka in 2018.

Expressing a heartfelt connection with India, Nick shared, "We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country," as the crowd echoed with chants of "jiju, jiju." Grateful for the warm reception, he added, "Thank you for having us, and we will make the most exciting night ever."

The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on social media.

Netizens react

Fans of the singers also loved Nick's sweet surprise. "OMG, OMG, he did it!!!! Maan Meri Jaan," wrote a fan.

"OMFGG!!!! Nick Jonas singing Tu Maan Meri Jaan featuring KING at #LollaIndia!! SERVEEEE," wrote another fan.

"I'm crying right now. THANK YOU," commented a fan.

The third user wrote, "Love the way they are chanting jiju , jiju , juju."

Earlier on Saturday, Nick had shared a video on social media, teasing a few surprises for his fans attending the fest.

About Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza, the two-day gig is scheduled to be held on January 27 and January 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai according to BookMyShow Live.

The festival also features performances by Sting, Halsey, modern dance music duo Jungle, English rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and the unique blend of psychedelic and pop music from Caribou.

After their concert at Lollapalooza, Nick Jonas, along with brothers Kevin and Joe attended the grand welcome party hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. The guest list also included Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Malaika Arora and others.

About Priyanka and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first crossed paths at the Met Gala in 2017, representing Ralph Lauren. They exchanged vows at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, into the world in January 2022.