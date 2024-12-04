Jibraan Khan to take solo trip on birthday, Farah Khan says 'Only Khushi NO Gham'

Actor Jibraan Khan, who started his career as a child artist with films like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", has turned 30 on December 4 and he said that this year's birthday feels extra special as he steps out of my comfort zone to take a solo trip for the very first time.

"This year's birthday feels extra special as I step out of my comfort zone and take a solo trip for the very first time. It's a new way to celebrate, and I'm hoping it sets the tone for a year full of positivity and growth," he said.

The actor, who has also worked in films such as "Rishety" and "Ishq Vishk Rebound", said that he has always been someone who prefers quiet, low-key celebrations with close friends and family.

"But this time, I wanted to try something different. Thinking back to my childhood birthdays, I can't help but miss those classic 90s parties – simple, joyful, and full of magic. Here's to cherishing the old memories while creating new ones. Cheers to another year around the sun!" he added.

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo collage of the two and wrote: "Happy birthday to my boy @jibraan.khan this year Only Khushi NO gham".

Jibraan essayed the role of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan's son, Krish Raichand in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', directed by Karan Johar. The film stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor.

It tells the story of an Indian multimillionaire family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

He made his debut with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' in which he shared the screen with Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grewal.

(With inputs from IANS)