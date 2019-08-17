Jhanvi Kapoor seems to be planning to establishing her career in South Indian film industries. After agreeing to work with Ajith Kumar in his upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thala 60, she is in talks for one more biggie.

Going by the report in Telugu media, Jhanvi Kapoor has been approached by Puri Jagannath for his next film with Vijay Devarakonda. Yes, the actress is in talks and likely to be pairing up with the Arjun Reddy star.

Jhanvi Kapoor's late mother Sridevi started her career in South Indian movies and attained stardom before shifting her base to Bollywood. The legendary actress wished to see her daughter work in Tamil and Telugu films.

Now, it looks like Jhanvi Kapoor is fulfilling her mother's dream by working in South films.

Coming to the project, Puri Jagannath and Vijay Devarakonda are said to be collaborating for a patriotism film. Announcing the news, Charmee Kaur, who is funding the film, tweeted, "It's OFFICIAL!!! PC proudly announced our next project with one n only Vijay Deverkonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh ..Lavanya presentation under the banner PURI CONNECTS and PURI JAGANNADH TOURING TALKIES Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur .. More details coming soon .. till than stay tuned !!! Urs Charmee kaur. [sic]"

Reports claim that it will be a multilingual movie simultaneously made in four languages, like Devarakonda's previous film Dear Comrade.

Jhanvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress, who was rumoured to be considered for a Telugu movie of Mahesh Babu in 2015, will be doing a key role in action-thriller Thala 60, but she will not be the female lead, as per unconfirmed reports.