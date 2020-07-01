Choosing the right skincare brand and the right product is a tough decision one has to take. In the market, various skincare and cosmetic brands are offering a variety of products to its customers. While a few are high-end brands, others are the emerging skincare brands in the market. Amidst this dilemma, Jhansi Rani Vedachalam's skincare and haircare brand Jiore has become favorable. The best thing about Jiore is the fact that it is made with all-natural and cruelty-free ingredients. The brand was however incorporated after proper research understanding the skincare market in India.

Jhansi has a strong career background having worked in leading global companies like Microsoft and IBRD. Despite having such big companies on her resume, she wanted to do something of her own. After bidding farewell to the corporate world, Vedachalam learned cosmetology from Atlanta, USA. This life-changing decision was a turning point that did not go well with her parents.

"My parents were concerned about my job security, but I was firmly determined to create my own brand", said Jhansi. After completing her course of cosmetology, Jhansi formulated a few soaps using natural ingredients like chrysanthemum & lemongrass oil.

The products created by her were self-experimental, which helped her in treating her hormonal acne. Since then, there has been no looking back and Jhansi has created many skincare products under Jiore. However, the glass skin combo by Jiore is quite popular to achieve poreless and scarless skin. Jiore has got many other products including shampoos, skin whitening toners, serums, and creams. Jhansi further says that the products should be used for 45 days to get the desired results. The positive feedback from the customers has played the game in making Jiore a popular cosmetic brand in the market.

Besides this, the products of Jiore have a motivational factor that boosts the self-esteem of the people. According to Jhansi, to avoid skincare problems, complex makeup products or steroids should be avoided.

"It is not good for the long-run and damages the skin as you age", added Jhansi.

Speaking of work culture at Jiore, it has a major focus on promoting women empowerment. For the brand, the majority of the people are women, to be precise 80% are homemakers. Jhansi Rani Vedachalam has got some huge plans for the future to launch around 100 outlets of Jiore within the next 2 years.

