Hollywood actress, Jessica Biel was spotted out and about the city without her wedding ring. The star was seen at Beverly Hills with bare fingers and no wedding ring.

This appearance has shocked fans around the world three months after Justin Timberlake's hand holding scandal. Biel's husband and former NYSNC front-man were seen holding hands with his co-start Alisha Wainwright. The two actors were reported 'drunkenly' holding hands under the table.

The leaked photos of the two actors had surfaced on the internet three months ago. Justin Timberlake had also apologized later on Instagram stating, "I drank way too much that night and regret my behaviour. I should have known better."

He also said, "This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

'Incredibly proud to be working on Palmer'

Despite the public attention, Timberlake continued to finish the film, Palmer with Wainwright. He also said that he was "incredibly proud to be working on Palmer" and was "looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Jessica Biel's latest appearance without a wedding ring only suggests that the couple may still have some unresolved issues.

Biel and Timberlake got married in 2012. There have been many rumours about Timberlake's closeness than other women since then. Cosmopolitan had also shared that the couple was trying to amend things and taking small steps to make things work. The couple has a four-year-old son named Silas.

Both Timberlake and Biel have not commented on reports of a possible spilt yet. Biel was last seen on web television series, Limetown, while Timberlake has been busy filming his movie, Palmer.