Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died due to natural causes on Monday, May 11. He was 92. Stiller was also the father of the Hollywood actor Ben Stiller who took to microblogging site Twitter to break the news.

I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad," read his tweet.

Jerry Stiller had appeared opposite his son in several films, including Zoolander and Zoolander 2, where he played the gold lamé-clad Maury Ballstein. He was known for his role as Frank Costanza in hit TV sitcoms "Seinfeld" and about a decade later, he graced the small screen with a series regular role on the CBS show The King of Queens opposite Kevin James.

One of his most popular roles is arguably his turn as George Costanza's father Frank. He appeared as a recurring character on the iconic NBC show.

Jerry Stiller had lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015. He is also survived by his son, Ben Stiller, and daughter, Amy Stiller.