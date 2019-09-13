Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are feuding with each other for the sole custody of their daughter Ava Berlin. Late Thursday, reports surfaced that Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of the 6-year-old with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

The nasty custody battle comes almost five years after the duo called it quits. Pacheco has also asking for monitored visitation when the Avengers: Endgame star is with their daughter, TMZ reported.

A court hearing to look into the evidence, which Pacheco plans to submit soon, is set for November 7. Ahead of the hearing, the former couple was also ordered to attend child custody mediation.

Renner and Pacheco got married in 2014, but a year later the Canadian actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." During the split, the two stars agreed to share custody of their daughter, with Renner paying $13,000 per month as well as 5 percent of the excess if he makes over $2.3 million a year, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the actor most certainly will be firing back at his ex-wife to gain custody of his daughter. Last year, in January, Renner spoke to the Independent saying that being a dad is his first priority.

"Being a father is number one. That's what keeps me focused, and not worrying about whether movies may or may not come my way," he said at the time.