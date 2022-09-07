Recently, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to announce his upcoming film 'Aashiqui 3' and shared the motion poster of the romantic drama. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor wrote, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu)."

Kartik, who was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', will play the lead character in the film that will be directed by Anurag Basu. 'Aashiqui 3 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and will mark the first collaboration between the 'Dhamaka' actor and 'Gangster' director.

Though the lead actor has been finalised, female lead of the film is yet to be finalised. There have been several rumours that popular television star Jennifer Winget might star opposite Kartik in the film. However, earlier in an interview with India Forums, Anurag Basu has denied any such report as of now. He said, "Well, I've been also hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we're currently at a very nascent stage. We're currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on."

'We are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead'

On Wednesday, September 7, the makers of the film have finally addressed the rumours about the female lead and issued an official statement. The statement reads, "There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible."

The original film titled 'Aashiqui' (1990) was backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, who played the lead roles in the film, became overnight sensations. Later, the franchise was revived in 2013 with 'Aashiqui 2' that was directed by Mohit Suri. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles and garnered immense box office success.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Talking about his next project, Kartik Aaryan told Variety, "The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Basu's work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently working on his next romantic musical film titled 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani, which is all set to release on June 29, 2023. Apart from this, he will also be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. The actor also has 'Freddy' and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty.