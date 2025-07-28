Every avid music lover has grown up grooving to Jennifer Lopez's songs. For over three decades, she has captivated audiences worldwide with chartbusters like Waiting For Tonight, Play, and On The Floor, among others.

Last week, Jennifer Lopez was performing at a concert on her birthday when the singer-actress experienced a wardrobe malfunction. However, she handled the situation like a pro and continued her performance without missing a beat.

During her show in Warsaw, Poland, Jennifer exuded charm in a sultry green bralette and a fringe skirt adorned with rhinestone embellishments. At one point, she went backstage to change while her backup dancers waited to surprise her with a rendition of Happy Birthday. After the heartfelt moment, she thanked them. That's when her skirt slipped.

Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage as she celebrates turning 56. pic.twitter.com/yOg6f28GG2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 26, 2025

Several videos and photos went viral, showing a video from the concert that shows her gold glittery skirt slipping off on stage. She laughed it off and confidently continued performing, flaunting her hourglass figure.

The singer was then seen playfully telling the crowd, "I'm here in my underwear!" keeping the energy high. One of her background dancers came forward to fix her skirt.

However, when the dancer failed to tie the skirt properly around her waist, Lopez threw it into the crowd. "I'm glad that they reinforced that costume," she said. "And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear. OK!"

A fan caught the skirt and asked Lopez if she wanted it back. However, the star refused and said, "You can have it. I don't want it back, forever and ever."

She said, "And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear. OK!"

Jennifer also took the moment to share some advice with her fans, urging them to follow their hearts.

She added, "I am so thankful to be here in beautiful Warsaw on my birthday. I gotta tell you, surrounded by my incredible dancers, my band, my crew, everybody ... I am so blessed. I don't usually give any advice to anybody because I feel like we're all on our own specific journey. ... If I had one little piece of advice for you, it would be to do what you love, find what you love, do it, and do it with people that you love, and then you will have the most amazing life. I can say that firsthand."

She said, "And I also want to say that I believe that the amount of happiness that you have in your heart is, is tied directly to how free you feel, and I wish you guys all the same happiness and freedom and the way you made me feel tonight. ... I want you to be feel free to love, free to be who you are, free to just follow your dreams and do all the things that you want to do. I just want you to feel free."

JLO's wardrobe malfunction got mixed reactions from social media.

Taking to X, one fan wrote, "Staged but well done."

Another fan commented, "Seems like it was on purpose."

The next one wrote, "Not a malfunction. Seriously cringe, though."

Someone else stated, "Her look said it wasn't by accident."

55 year old Jennifer Lopez 'performing' pic.twitter.com/ASSYzoLo5k — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 21, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is currently lighting up stages across Asia and Europe with her Up All Night tour, featuring crowd-favourite anthems like Love Don't Cost a Thing, On the Floor, Let's Get Loud and others. Lopez is set to wrap up her tour on August 12 in Sardinia, Italy.

Personal Life

Jennifer was recently in the news for her divorce from her on-again-off-again love, Ben Affleck. The two were previously engaged in the early 2000s but parted ways. They rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022. However, their marriage didn't last, and they divorced in 2024.