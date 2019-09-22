Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers movie is earning praise from all the corners of the globe for its performance and the director's take on such a sensitive issue. However, due to the movie's adult content, fans from Malaysia would not get a chance to watch it in their theaters.

Earlier this week, Square Box Pictures, the company distributing Hustlers in Malaysia, confirmed that the movie won't get a theatrical release as it is not suitable for public screening.

"We regret to inform you that Hustlers movie release has been canceled as it has been banned in Malaysia," the announcement read. "We deeply apologize for the inconveniences caused to our beloved followers, fans of the movie, media, and partners."

Hustlers is a crime drama written and directed by Lorene Scafaria. The movie follows a crew of strippers in New York City who begin to steal money by drugging high-profile customers who visited their clubs. The movie features Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and others.

As per the reports, Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers movie is based on a viral article titled The Hustlers at Scores. Several people called that article a modern-day Robin Hood story where a few strippers stole from rich men and spent the money on themselves.

Hustlers held its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and was released in North America on September 13. The movie, which was made against a budget of $20.7 million, has grossed $45.5 million in North America and $4.46 in other territories, for a worldwide total of $50 million. It is estimated that the movie will cross $80 during its second week.

Apart from receiving the box-office success, the movie is also getting great reviews from critics. The adult drama sits on an approval rating of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus reads: "Led by a career-best performance from Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers is a uniquely empowering heist drama with depth and intelligence to match its striking visual appeal." Several other critics have even stated that Jennifer Lopez has given an Oscar deserving performance.