Ben Affleck accused of groping numerous women Close
Ben Affleck accused of groping numerous women

International singer and actor Jennifer Lopez took the internet by storm as she shared steamy pictures of herself flaunting her perfectly toned body in a bikini on Instagram as she celebrated her 52nd birthday. She also made her relationship with Ben Affleck official through one of the pictures in which the duo is sharing a passionate kiss.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

JLo posted a series of pictures on the photo-sharing app sharing glimpses from her birthday celebration on a yacht. JLo is seen wearing a red bikini, paired with a Dolce Gabbana robe. She accessorized her look with a hat and a layered necklace and a statement finger ring. She kept her make-up nude and tied back her caramel-coloured hair into a loose bun and let wispy tendrils frame her face.

Also Read