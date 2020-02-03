Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez are all set to get married this summer, according to a report. "They are getting married this summer," a source close to the couple told US Magazine.

The marriage reports are as of yet unconfirmed by the couple.

Lopez's relationship with Rodriguez was confirmed in March 2017 and the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala two months later, according to US Magazine.

Reuters

The report added that In August 2018, Lopez spoke about Rodriguez at the MTV Video Music Awards in her Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech saying, "Alex, you're like my twin soul."

"We're like mirror images of each other," she gushed. "You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit.

The universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much more to do, to experience, and there is no one I'd rather do it with, baby. You're my macho, and I love you."

This will be the fourth marriage of Lopez.

The majority of her marriages didn't last very long at all, less than a year. In 1997 she married Ojani Noa, a Cuban waiter. Then in 1998, they were divorced.

In 2001 she tied the knot with Cris Judd, a backup dancer. Only nine months later they split, their divorce finally finalized in 2003. Her longest relationship came in 2011.

Lopez and Marc Anthony wed in 2004, and during their marriage, Lopez gave birth to twins, Emme and Max. They were married for eight long years, but it took two more years for their divorce to be finalized.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis The former couple were married from 2002 to 2008 and share two daughters, Natasha and Ella.