Jennifer Lopez proved once again that her beauty is ageless. The "Hustlers" star took the runway at Milan Fashion Week. JLo recreated her iconic palm leaf dress from 2000.

Reportedly, Jennifer Lopez earned a standing ovation from onlookers as she recreated one of her most famous red carpet looks at the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 presentation during Milan Fashion Week. Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in an updated version of the iconic dress. The dress was still green and plunging, but a few alterations helped Jennifer Lopez show off a lot more skin and her toned legs.

Reportedly, the display came as Versace officially marked 20 years since the original dress appeared on the runway, and Jennifer was later joined on the catwalk by designer Donatella Versace.

"My life and career are about not letting people put me in their box," Lopez recently told EW during an interview for a digital cover story on Hustlers. "I can do many things, and you don't get to tell me what those are. I am the only person who dictates that."

Reportedly, Versace was one of the brands that signed up to the Fashion Pact, launched at the G7 summit in August, and as such has pledged to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and protect and restore natural ecosystems and oceans.

Jennifer Lopez is stirring up a lot of Oscar-buzz for her role in "Hustlers." In the movie, Jennifer Lopez plays a stripper, and if the trailer and the title are to be believed, stripping is not the only thing JLo gets up to in the movie. The singer is being praised for her performance in the movie, but will she ride the wave to an Oscar statuette? We'll just have to wait and see. We wish her well. You can check out the video here: