Jennifer Lopez has finally responded to the cheating allegations directed towards Alex Rodriguez by former MLB player Jose Canseco. Shrugging off the rumours as, "I know who he is," Lopez clarified that she is unaffected by all the claims.

After Jennifer Lopez got engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez back in March, former MLB player Jose Canseco stated that Rodriguez was cheating on her with his ex-wife. In a series of tweets by Canseco, he wrote, "Watching World of Dance watching JLo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is," and added, "I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone." He concluded his rant with this tweet, "Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want."

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Ever since the cheating allegations surfaced, Lopez maintained a stoic silence over it. However, in a recent talk show with power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, the Hustlers actress expressed how she was unaffected by it. She quoted, "It doesn't matter. I know what truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am." Lopez further added, "We're not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is."

Clearing out the claims, Canseco's ex-wife Jessica also responded to the claims with a twee that read, "Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends."

Jennifer and Alex's engagement was quite a romantic one as it happened in the Bahamas. He went on one knee and popped the question with a gorgeous sunset in the background. While a wedding date hasn't been fixed yet, the couple is excited to raise their blended family which includes Lopez's 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony and Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9.