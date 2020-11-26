It is not wrong that Jennifer Lopez is considered the People's Icon of 2020. The acclaimed musician unveiled the cover picture of her single "In The Morning," where she chose to go bare body.

The 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her new album cover on her Instagram handle. Along with the nude photo, she wrote: "Surprise! Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning."

In addition to this, she released a video teaser for "In the Morning," where one can listen to a snippet of the upcoming song.

Jennifer Lopez at PCA:

During the recently held People's Choice Award, the New York City-born actress-singer was awarded the title of People's Icon of 2020. The honour was bestowed on her for her work in the entertainment industry.

"Man, 2020 was no joke right? I mean before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award or getting nominated for that award or we were caught up in who sold the most records or box office opening or crazy stuff like did we get the latest drop before anybody else. But not this year. This year was the great leveller," she said during her acceptance speech, via MarieClaire.

Jennifer Lopez has remained very vocal about women's rights. She took the opportunity to give an inspirational message to girls of all ages and colours. During the acceptance speech, she stated that as a Latina woman, they have to work twice as hard to get opportunities, and sometimes, her dreams and ambitions made her nervous but she knew that the success would be measured by the love she has received from all of her fans.

"The true measure is inspiring girls in all ages and all colours, from all over the world, to know you can do whatever want, as many things as you want, and to be proud of who you are no matter where you come from. I want them to know your dreams are limited only by your imagination, determination, and their willingness to never give up," she added.

Jennifer Lopez's last studio album, A.K.A., was released back in 2014. It received generally mixed reviews from music critics, who spoke unfavourably of the album's mixed styles.