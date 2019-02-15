Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly planning to invite the Kardashian family to her wedding. Earlier this month it was revealed that the 27-year-old Oscar winner is engaged to art gallerist Cooke Maroney.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Jennifer, who is a self-professed fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, wants them to be a part of her big day. A source said: "Jennifer really likes Kris and Kim and has spent some great times with them both and other members of the Kardashian family in the past. Since they are all friends, they are both on the short list to be invited to her wedding."

"On top of all that, talk has turned to the possibility of being bridesmaids. Friends and family don't know if she is joking or not but Jen has mentioned that she would like Kim to be a bridesmaid," the insider added.

"Regardless of how that turns out its clear that some of the Kardashian family, especially Kim and Kris are going to be invited and Jen would love for them to be able to attend once the date is set for the wedding," the source shared.

In 2015, Kris Jenner posted photo showing herself lying on a bed with Jennifer on her Instagram page. In the image, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch and the Hunger Games star are dressed in black and their legs are intertwined as they gasp playfully.

Kris wrote: "Happy Birthday you piece of s**t... God I love you #Jenniferlawrence. Thanks for making this night a night to remember.....even if we did get caught... I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!! #Bible #momager #doll."

Following that, during an interview with the New York Times, Jennifer talked about the picture. She said: "My two best friends planned a surprise birthday with a big surprise within the surprise. So I'm there, and people start singing 'Happy Birthday.' Kris Jenner comes out holding my cake. It was the closest I've ever come to losing consciousness. I had no idea! I'd never met her before, but we've always watched 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' And then Kris Jenner and I sang 'Build Me Up Buttercup' on karaoke and took that picture.