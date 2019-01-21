An American magazine has come up with claims that Jennifer Garner is pregnant. The tabloid stated that the Peppermint star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend John Miller.

According to NW, the 46-year-old actress was startled by the pregnancy news. An alleged source said: "Jen was shocked when she found out she was expecting baby number four and said she took seven tests as she couldn't believe it, given her age and the fact she wasn't even trying."

The publication stated that the Camping actress kept her baby bump under wraps at the Art of Elysium event on 5 January in Los Angeles. At the gala, she was spotted in a black dress with a sparkling bow tied around her waist.

"After getting over the initial shock, Jen said she's over the moon and that she always wanted four children – something she'd given up hope on after her split from Ben – so she's pinching herself that it's happening," the insider added. "She told friends and family the happy news over Christmas, and the kids are overjoyed to be getting another sibling, especially Samuel, who's hoping for a brother to even things out!"

"She's hopeful everything will be OK and is looking forward to welcoming number four later this year," the source went on.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the rumours and said the actress was not carrying Miller's baby.

Recently, Jennifer was spotted with the businessman, having a good time together. In the images released by the Daily Mail, the romantic date happened on a balcony at a home in the Pacific Palisades on 22 December. In the pictures, Jennifer is seen cosying to John and even kisses his shoulder.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck's former wife had previously addressed the false pregnancy rumours. In 2014, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 13 Going On 30 star said the bump was what was left after having her three children.

"I am not pregnant, but I have had three kids and there is a bump," she said. "From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump. It's not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam, and Sera."