An American magazine has come up with claims that Jennifer Garner is pregnant. Globe insisted that the Peppermint star is expecting a baby with her rumored boyfriend John Miller.

According to the publication, while the "ink isn't even dry on her divorce" from Ben Affleck, there were alleged talks that the 46-year-old actress is carrying the child of the CEO of a company, that owns Misco Robotics and CaliBurger restaurants.

Though Garner and Miller are rumored to be casually dating, the two apparently "knocked up, and that's the reason she suddenly finalized her divorce from Affleck."

The alleged insider said: "Jen has been wearing loose-fitting clothing lately and it's got people wondering if she could be hiding a baby bump."

"If Jen is ready to start a family with John, then she wouldn't want to wait any longer," the source went on.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the rumors and said the actress was not carrying Miller's baby.

Meanwhile, in 2014, Garner had made fun of her seemingly permanent "baby bump" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At that time, she was married to Affleck.

She said: "I get congratulated all the time by people that I know, saying, 'I hear you're pregnant!' You know, this one woman who had babysat for us said, 'OMG! I can't wait for baby No. 4!' and I thought, 'What is going on?' So I asked around and apparently, I have a baby bump. And I'm here to tell you that I do—I do!"

As the audience erupted with applause, Garner admitted that she was only kidding.

"Hold up. Hold right up! I am not pregnant, but I have had three kids and there is a bump," she said. "From now on ladies, I will have a bump. And it will be my baby bump. And let's just all settle in and get used to it. It's not going anywhere. I have a bump. Its name is Violet, Sam, Sera. Well, but I see you guys are really eager for us to pop out another one. Gosh, you're exhausting!"

DeGeneres said: "You look fantastic and it really is crazy that people are looking for something and saying that you have a baby bump...Anyway, thanks for clearing it up. So, you will have a baby bump forever."

Garner laughed and replied: "Yes, forever and ever."

The Oscar host asked: "But not another baby?"

"No, just a bump," she added.