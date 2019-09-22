Jennifer Garner and businessman John Miller were seen together in Santa Monica, California on Thursday. Their appearance came amid "false" rumours that she and her ex Ben Affleck are getting reunited.

During the outing, the 13 going on 30 actress wore a navy blue knee-length skirt paired with a black t-shirt. She and her boyfriend of nearly one years were last publicly seen for the first time in November. Garner and Miller were spotted at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where they arrived separately.

A source told Garner after she made her first public appearance together at a performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen, a source told PEOPLE that Garner, 47, "doesn't call [Miller] her boyfriend."

At the time, the insider said that the Camping star hadn't introduced Miller — the CEO and chairman of holding company Cali Group — to her childrenwith ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

"She only sees John when she isn't busy with her kids," the source explained. "He understands that her kids are her number one priority."

Garner and Affleck, 47, finalized their divorce in November 2018 after announcing their plans to split. The duo were married for 10 years. Miller is also divorced from his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, after calling it quits in 2014. They have two children together.

"As far as dating goes, Jen very much enjoys it," the source told PEOPLE last November. "For so long, she couldn't see herself dating. Her friends are very excited that she is dating. She is very much trying to get things private though."

Affleck and Garner have remained close despite the separation and the divorce. They both are co-parenting them.

"A year ago, Ben begged Jen to take him back," s source said who work. "At the time, it was an absolute no way. He needed to focus on his sobriety and his health. But Jen did say that if he could stay clean and sober for a year, she'd consider making a go of things again."