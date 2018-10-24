A tabloid has come up with absurd claims that Jennifer Aniston is heartbroken over Brad Pitt's closeness with spiritual healer Sat Hari Khalsa. Earlier this month, the 54-year-old actor was spotted having a good time with the founder of Amrit Jewelry at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea in Los Angeles.

According to a report in Globe, the Friends star is heartbroken over the romance rumours. An alleged source said: "Jen's walking around like a zombie, tearing up at the slightest thing. She was totally blindsided and didn't see this coming."

The suspicious insider went onto state that Aniston supposedly discovered Pitt had betrayed her for Khalsa, saying: "She was numb. It hit her like a ton of bricks. Brad really had her believing they could make it work again. Now, she can't believe her own stupidity."

"Brad's deceived Jen for the second time and she's heartbroken, not to mention furious at the audacity of his actions. Brad gave Jen no inkling that he was rethinking things. She doesn't know if she can ever forgive him for this," the source said.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the report and stated there is no romance between the two.

The Just Go With It star and the Fury actor who were married between 2000 and 2005, split when he fell for Angelina Jolie on the set of the film Mr And Mrs Smith. Brad never had any kids with Aniston.

Meanwhile, Aniston talked about the reports surrounding her life to InStyle. She said: "The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I'm sad and heartbroken."

"First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?" she added.