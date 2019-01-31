It looks like Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron romance rumors refuse to die down. An Australian magazine has come up with claims that the 55-year-old actor's former wife Jennifer Aniston is upset over the dating news.

According to Woman's Day Australia, the former Friends star had a meltdown on the set of her new TV show Top Of The Morning over reports that Brad is secretly dating the South African/American actress. An alleged source said: "Jen looked so unhappy. She got on with her work but she kept her head down trying to hold back tears in between scenes. She wasn't her usual sunny self."

"It's probably no coincidence that her miserable mood comes right after the news broke about Brad's latest romance," the insider added. "Brad and Jen have made their peace and Jen wants him to be happy, but it's got to be a painful reminder that she doesn't have anyone special in her life as she approaches the big 5-0."

"Jen has a lot of friends who love her, but of course she'd still like to find that perfect person to spend her life with. Even though she feels more confident in herself as she gets older, she figured she'd be happily married by the time she turned 50, but Brad's moved on and so has Justin but she's still single. She'll be feeling pretty lonely right now," the source went on.

"This may be a difficult time for Jen, but she still hopes she'll find The One. She has so much love to give and longs to find the right person to share her happily ever after with," the witness shared.

Brad and Jennifer, who were married between 2000 and 2005, split when he fell for Angelina Jolie on the set of the film Mr And Mrs Smith. The couple never had children of their own.

During an interview with Elle, the 49-year-old actress shared her views about her relationships. She shared: "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

"Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don't know how naturally that comes to me," she said. "Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership — how that child comes in ... or doesn't? And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to."