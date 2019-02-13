Jennifer Aniston's birthday party has been full of gossips. The star, who recently threw a private party on her 50th birthday, had a very inclusive guest list that was filled with surprises. The party that took place at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood saw many celebrities that form the actresses' core friends and that not only included her ex-husband Brad Pitt but also ex-boyfriend John Mayer.

And to make things spicier, even John Mayer's ex Katy Perry was present at the party along with her current beau, Orlando Bloom.

Katy was in a relationship with John for two years, from 2012 to 2014. And since 2016, she has been dating Orlando Bloom.

At the party, there were many rumours that said that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston might be trying to mend things back to their old time. Brad Pitt, who is in the process of divorcing Angelina Jolie, has been rumoured to be dating Charlize Theron for a while. But he has been trying to find a company ever since the divorce.

And coupled with the news that Jen desperately wants a man on her 50th birthday made things all the more interesting for the 'once upon a time couple' rekindle their fire.

But as an insider had later revealed to People, "The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her, Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come." And that confession seems to have rested all the speculations. "He came to support her, spoke to other friends of his that were there and headed out," the insider added.

Even Jennifer Aniston is single right now after divorcing Justin Theroux. Her ex-husband even recently uploaded a pic of the actress wishing her for her birthday.

The party also saw Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Bateman, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Barbra Streisand and Pitt's ex-fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow.