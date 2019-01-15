An Australian magazine has come up with claims that Jimmy Kimmel's wife is unhappy with his close friendship with Jennifer Aniston. Molly McNearney apparently asked the Freinds star to stay away from the US talk-show host.

According to Woman's Day Australia, the 40-year-old screenwriter confronted Brad Pitt's former wife about her bond with Jimmy. A supposed source shared: "There's been some tension between Jen and Molly and it got worse at Jackson Hole."

"Molly is sick of Jen hanging out with them all the time, and she certainly doesn't like it when Jen and Jimmy go off by themselves. Jen definitely sucks up to Jimmy and ignores his wife most of the time. She probably doesn't even realise she's doing it, but it annoys Molly to no end," the insider added.

"It's forced Molly to say something, in a nice way, that they need to cool it with the friendship. She'd like to see Jen find someone special, but it hasn't escaped anybody that Jen's got a bit of a track record. Justin Theroux was still with his ex Heidi when they met. Then Heidi was history and Jen swooped right in," the source went on.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the report and revealed there is no truth to it.

Meanwhile, Molly had a small cameo in Jennifer's Netflix film, Dumplin'. In the movie, she played Delia Shepherd, the former Miss Teen Sweetwater.

Jennifer gushed about the mother-of-two, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She said: "She looked so perfect."

"She had a lot of fun, she had a lot of spray tanner on," Jimmy joked.

"Oh, we had so much spray tan in that movie, it's unbelievable," Jennifer said.

However, the Oscars host had a unique request for the blonde beauty. He said: "If you ever put Molly in another movie, put the kids in the movie, too. That way, I'm home for the weekend by myself!"