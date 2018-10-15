A tabloid has come up with claims that Jenna Dewan is having a hard time moving on from Channing Tatum. The Witches of East End star apparently still misses the Magic Mike actor.

According to InTouch, the divorce is taking a toll on her. An alleged source said: "Jenna's not taking the divorce as easily as she thought she would. Channing was her rock, and now he's gone."

The insider added that Dewan "hates dating. She finds L.A. men empty, only looking to have a pretty girl by their side."

The source went onto claim that the mother-of-one even wonders "if they didn't try hard enough to salvage their marriage."

However, Gossip Cop debunked the report and stated that the story is false.

Tatum and Dewan tied the knot on July 11, 2009, after meeting each other for the first time on the set of their movie, Step Up in 2005. They announced their split on April 2, through a joint statement they shared on Instagram.

The note read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," they said. "We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."

Meanwhile, Dewan opened up about her life after separating from Tatum. She told Women's Health magazine: "I feel I've been on a wave of growth."

"It's always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it. . . It's okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that's maybe what shocked everyone so much—that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us," she added.

"It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself—my needs and wants as a woman," she said. "I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be okay with however that looks."