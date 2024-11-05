In a data-centric world, few professionals bring the depth of knowledge and vision that Jegatheeswari Perumalsamy brings to her field. With over 17 years of experience across the insurance and banking sectors, Jegatheeswari has become an invaluable asset in data architecture, modeling, and analysis. Her journey reflects a commitment to excellence and innovation, marked by her leadership in transforming complex data systems for global organizations.

Jegatheeswari's career is built on a foundation of strategic data management. Her expertise in data architecture has enabled her to design systems that are robust, efficient, and adaptable to changing business needs. Working with critical data structures across life insurance and retirement products, she has mastered both logical and physical data modeling using tools like PowerDesigner, ER Studio, and Erwin. Her work ensures that data structures are aligned with business goals, supporting decision-making and operational efficiency.

Jegatheeswari's contributions have been widely recognized. At Athene, she was promoted to Senior Lead Data Analyst and awarded the Attitude of Gratitude Award, the ATH Award, and several commendations from leadership and peers. Her accolades include numerous honours from Cognizant Technology Solutions, Tata Consultancy Services and IBM, where she has received TCS Gems award, CTS Silver award and the IBM Bravo Award for her exceptional contributions to data systems and automating manual process. She is Certified in AWS AI practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect and INS 21 for Property and Liability Insurance, she continually upgrades her skills to stay at the forefront of industry trends.

At Athene Annuity and Life Company, where she serves as Senior Lead Data Analyst, Jegatheeswari has transformed data practices and designed complex tables and data elements to improve data accessibility for stakeholders. Through implementing "Critical Data Elements" (CDEs) for vital business decisions, Jegatheeswari has reinforced data quality and resilience, integrating traditional data warehouses with modern data lakes for seamless data handling.

Jegatheeswari's journey in the industry highlights her natural leadership and project management skills. At Cognizant Technology Solutions, she led data architecture for Sammons Financial Group, overseeing design, analysis, and impact assessment processes. In managing over 100 data mapping designs for ETL load processes, she helped streamline data flows across various business units. Her experience in GAP analysis, UAT, and cost-benefit evaluations underscored her ability to manage complex projects with significant impact.

Her time at Tata Consultancy Services saw her leading multi-layered data initiatives for clients like American Express and Bank of America. By transforming legacy systems into high-performing data environments, Jegatheeswari enabled these organizations to handle customer and operational data with greater efficiency. She defined database strategies, ensuring all models adhered to best practices in security and scalability.

Data quality and governance are central to Jegatheeswari's work. Her approach to data design and documentation ensures accuracy and integrity, particularly within the intricate ecosystems of insurance and banking. At Athene, she implemented over 130 data quality rules and developed 300+ mapping specifications, establishing high standards for data retrieval, transformation, and loading. By enforcing rigorous quality standards, she reduced the risk of data discrepancies, providing reliable data for crucial business decisions.

Her expertise in data profiling and lineage mapping has added transparency to organizational processes. By documenting data flow, Jegatheeswari enhances traceability, making it easier for stakeholders to track data origins, transformations, and dependencies. This capability supports regulatory compliance and audit readiness, which are essential in regulated fields like insurance and finance.

Jegatheeswari's role extends beyond data management; she transforms data into a strategic asset. Her work in data modeling creates systems that are resilient and adaptable. At Athene, she has pioneered the building of structured and governed data lakes, which enable organizations to utilize cloud-native technologies without compromising data integrity. Her expertise in Agile and hybrid methodologies has facilitated flexible solutions that adapt to her clients needs, creating high-impact solutions for the fast-paced insurance and banking sectors.

Her collaborative approach, including workshops like JAD sessions and walkthroughs with executives, developers, and end users, brings a variety of perspectives to each project. This method ensures that every solution is robust, inclusive, and tailored to specific business objectives, underscoring her commitment to effective, comprehensive data solutions.

As Jegatheeswari advances her career, her legacy is marked by her commitment to innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence. She envisions a future where data architecture is not only about managing information but also about driving business strategy and empowering decision-makers. Her contributions to the insurance and banking sectors serve as a model for aspiring data architects, showing the transformative impact of thoughtful, strategic data management.