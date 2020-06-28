Peaceful protests at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky. turned to tragedy when a gunman decided to open fire on the crowd. Authorities have confirmed that there was at least one fatality in the shooting.

LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington issued a statement that said that just about 9 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in Jefferson Square Park. Calls then came in that Sheriff's Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene.

The statement added that a short time later, they got a report of another shooting victim at the Hall of Justice. That person was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Reportedly, officers cleared the park completely and secured the area so homicide detectives could conduct their investigation. Detectives are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident.

The heinous act was carried out against peaceful protesters. However, it is still unclear where the gunfire came from. It is still not known if it came from the one suspect or also from open-carry protesters,or police officers returning fire. The need for protesters to have weapons during a peaceful protest is a recipe for trouble.