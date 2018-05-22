Mollywood director Jeethu Joseph is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He has also started shooting for the first schedule. The yet to be titled movie will be bankrolled by AZURE Entertainment and is presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The female lead is also yet to be announced.

"Kickstarted my first Bollywood Film starring Imran Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor :) Thanks a lot to all my audiences who gave me all the support and had me in your prayers... Hoping to have your prayers and support to my new venture as well :)," Joseph wrote on Facebook.

The movie will be an official remake of famous Spanish thriller El Cuerpo (The Body). "It will be the remake of a foreign language movie. We have brought the rights, it will be a thriller. However, I won't be scripting the movie. It is being done by a Mumbai-based writer," he told Indian Express.

Jeethu Joseph shot to fame after his Malayalam directorial Drishyam became a blockbuster and the expectations are high for his first Hindi cinema. Drishyam, starring Mohanlal as the protagonist, went on to be remade in Tamil named as Papanasam with Kamal Hassan. He was not associated with the Hindi remake of Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn.

Joseph kick-started the year with his directorial thriller Aadhi, which marked the debut of Pranav Mohanlal on the big screen. Aadhi was also a hit at the box office.