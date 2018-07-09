JD(U), BJP 'gathbandhan' is only for Bihar, not on national level: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are working together in Bihar not outside the state. "There has not been an alliance like that at the national level," he said. "As far as our political relations with BJP are concerned, it isn't possible to get together with some other party at some other place, leaving them behind. When you run a political party you need to keep in mind sentiments of those attached to your party," said Kumar. "We favour it on ideological ground. But there's no favourable situation for it today. Forget 2019, don't think it's possible even in 2024. Several provisions will have to be discarded. Atmosphere should be created so it can be implemented in future," added Nitish Kumar on One Nation One Election.