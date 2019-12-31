2020 has arrived with a bang for the fans of Vijay. It is because the first look poster along with the title of the actor's latest movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, has been revealed. Well, Master is the name of Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial film.

Rumoured Names:

JD, Sambavam, Sirai, Gangster, Master, Verithanam, NEET, Bullet and Vathiyar were the names which were doing rounds earlier. In the end, the makers have opted for Master. Vijay plays the role of a professor. So, the name looks apt for the flick.

Take Off

After meeting many filmmaker and coming across 100s of scripts, Vijay decided to work with two-film old director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The young filmmaker impressed the actor with his narration and the success of his first flick made Thalapathy trust his ability in churning out a good film.

The movie hit the floors with a customary pooja in October. Thereafter, the regular shooting is progressing in a brisk pace. A major portion was shot in New Delhi and the next schedule is happening in Shivamogga in Karnataka.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is filming an important portion in the historical prison in Shivamogga. The latest schedule of shooting will be wrapped in the third week of January 2020. The makers have plans to wrap up entire shooting in February.

Release Plans

The makers had set their eyes on Tamil New Year in April for the film's release. It looks like the movie will be out on the said time without any hurdle.

Cast and Crew

For the first time, Malavika Mohanan, who came to limelight with Rajinikanth's Petta, will be romancing Vijay. Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah are doing the characters with negative shades. Shanthanu is enacting an important character with Sriman, Prem, Srinath and a host of other actors being part of the action thriller.

After the success of Kaththi, Anirudh is scoring music for a Vijay film again. Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj are handling the cinematography and editing and departments, respectively.